Morning News – April 8

Apr 8, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill -17 this morning.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -14 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • The Waterwalker Film Festival is on April 14 in the Essar Hall at Sault College with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

 

 

