East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Vehicle damaged by snowblower snow

On April 4, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a person in relation to vehicle damage caused by snowblower snow.

The complainant reported having on-going disputes with the neighbour. The neighbour was intentionally blowing snow from their driveway onto the complainant’s driveway. And, while doing so, covered the complainant’s cars causing damage to them.

Matthew LEFEBVRE, 36 years of age, from Elliot Lake was charged with mischief under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 1, 2023.