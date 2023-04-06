East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Suspicious Person Call

On March 31, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previously reported suspicious person call at an apartment building parking lot on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

On March 2, 2023, the caller reported a male who looked to be high on drugs stumbling around the parking lot and then enter a vehicle. Police attended and located the male passed out in the vehicle. Police attended the location and recognized the male who was eventually awoken. Due to his level of intoxication, Algoma Paramedic Services were called for assessment and the male was subsequently transported to hospital.

In his possession, police located approximately 114 grams of suspected Fentanyl, numerous suspected Oxycodone, Gabapentin, and Morphine pills, numerous clear plastic baggies, needles, digital scale, and a large hunting knife.

Trenton RICHER, 26 years old of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Three counts of Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than Heroin)

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on June 5, 2023.