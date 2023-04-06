East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Numerous Harassment Complaints

On March 14, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person again in relation to numerous harassment complaints.

The complainant reported multiple harassment related occurrences by a known person in a neighbourhood in Elliot Lake. There was a long history of on-going harassment from a neighbour. The neighbour was continuing their harassing behaviour by spinning their vehicle tires in the complainant’s driveway, banging on windows to get the complainant’s attention and then stare at them, and bang on the adjoining wall in the residence for extended periods of time.

Jeffrey CLARK, 66 years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Criminal harassment – repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conduct

Mischief under $5000

Two counts of failure to comply with undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 1, 2023.