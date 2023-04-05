Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Palm Sunday

“The passage from Matthew (21:1-11) described Jesus entry into Jerusalem. As he went the city was in turmoil, he entered to shake the foundations of the people. Jesus was shaking their despair, Jesus was shaking their nihilism. Jesus was shaking their powerlessness. Jesus was shaking their blind optimism. Jesus was shaking their narcissism. Jesus was shaking their forgetfulness

Today, Jesus is coming among us as a possibility for a better world. A better life is possible with Jesus Christ. A better family is possible with Jesus Christ. A better church is possible with Jesus Christ. With Jesus Christ, a better Wawa, a better Canada and a better world is possible. May all of us open a new day of hope with Jesus Christ.” Quote from Sunday’s message.

Good Friday Service at 11:00 a.m.

We invite you to join us on Easter Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Bible Study with Lectionary: 1:30 p.m Thursday, April 6th in the Family Room.

Good Friday readings: Isaiah 52:13-53; Psalm 22: Romans 19:16-25; John 18:1-19.

Easter Sunday: Acts 10:34-43; Psalm 118; Colossians 3:1-4; Matthew 28:1-10

The Prayer Shawl Group will not meet this Saturday, the 8th, but will meet the following Saturday April 15th at 3:00 p.m. in the Family Room.

The Easter Cross of Lights in now lit and the List of those Remembered is in the Sunday Bulletin.

Thrift Shop Dates: April 27th – May 1st. Donations will be received until we are full.