Morning News – April 4

The family of Connie Halverson has launched a million dollar lawsuit against primary care paramedic Shani Larrett (driver) and her employer the Algoma District Services Administration Board (ADSAB) in her (Connie’s) death. The ambulance driven by Larrett collided with a snowplow, and Connie died in the collision on Feb. 20, 2022. Shawna Marshall Burrows, paramedic who was assisting on this call was also injured in the collision.