Morning News – April 4

Weather: Special Weather Statement “Freezing rain likely on Wednesday.”
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1. Wind chill -20 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning late this evening then changing to ice pellets mixed with snow before morning. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low -5. Wind chill near -14.
News Tidbits:
- The family of Connie Halverson has launched a million dollar lawsuit against primary care paramedic Shani Larrett (driver) and her employer the Algoma District Services Administration Board (ADSAB) in her (Connie’s) death. The ambulance driven by Larrett collided with a snowplow, and Connie died in the collision on Feb. 20, 2022. Shawna Marshall Burrows, paramedic who was assisting on this call was also injured in the collision. Shani Larrett was been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.
- On March 31, 2023, members of the Association of Ontario Midwives (AOM) successfully ratified a new one-year funding agreement with the Government of Ontario. The new agreement provides an investment of $16 million to increase compensation and expand access to midwifery services.
Provincial Announcements:
- Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, as well as Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville in Mississauga at 9:30 a.m.
