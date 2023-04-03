Morning News – April 3

Apr 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow ending late this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High +1. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -12. Wind chill -19 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the Wawa U13 NOHA Champions!
- Congratulations to all who participated in the Wado Kai Tournament in Hearst – 10 Wawa students went and brought home 7 golds, 6 silvers, and 2 bronze. Every student brought home a medal or more!
- Congratulations to David Sloane from Kitchener, Ontario who is now a millionaire. He won the Thunder Bay 50/50 March draw of 1.5 million!
