Between the Covers – April 3

The Wawa Public Library is calling on all seniors to participate in our Knitting Connection group! This will take place at the Wawa Public Library beginning Thursday, April 6th from 1pm-3pm. The Library has received a grant from the Government of Canada, New Horizon’s for Seniors Program (NHSP) that allows us to purchase knitting needles, wool, and all things knitting. The projects we produce will be donated to those in need. Come and help us make a difference!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf his week are; “The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry, “The Last Orphan” by Gregg Herwitz, “The House Guest” by Hank Phillippi Ryan and “The Librarian of Burned Books” by Brianna Labuskes. En Français, nous avons “Trois” par Valerie Perrin.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins. From the book jacket:

When Lux McAllister and her boyfriend, Nico, are hired to sail two women to a remote island in the South Pacific, it seems like the opportunity of a lifetime. Stuck in a dead-end job in Hawaii, and longing to travel the world after a family tragedy, Lux is eager to climb on board The Susannah and set out on an adventure. She’s also quick to bond with their passengers, college best friends Brittany and Amma. The two women say they want to travel off the beaten path. But like Lux, they may have other reasons to be seeking an escape.

Shimmering on the horizon after days at sea, Meroe Island is every bit the paradise the foursome expects, despite a mysterious history of shipwrecks, cannibalism, and even rumors of murder. But what they don’t expect is to discover another boat already anchored off Meroe’s sandy beaches. The owners of the Azure Sky, Jake and Eliza, are a true golden couple: gorgeous, laidback, and if their sleek catamaran and well-stocked bar are any indication, rich. Now a party of six, the new friends settle in to experience life on an exotic island, and the serenity ofbeing completely off the grid. Lux hasn’t felt like she truly belonged anywhere in years, yet here on Meroe, with these fellow free spirits, she finally has a sense of peace.

But with the arrival of a skeevy stranger sailing alone in pursuit of a darker kind of good time, the balance of the group is disrupted. Soon, cracks begin to emerge: it seems that Brittany and Amma haven’t been completely honest with Lux about their pasts––and perhaps not even with each other. And though Jake and Eliza seem like the perfect pair, the rocky history of their relationship begins to resurface, and their reasons for sailing to Meroe might not be as innocent as they first appeared.

When it becomes clear that the group is even more cut off from civilization than they initially thought, it starts to feel like the island itself is closing in on them. And when one person goes missing, and another turns up dead, Lux begins to wonder if any of them are going to make it off the island alive.

If you love all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, April 15th starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Wawa Public Library!

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Story and Craft Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indie has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Join us every Wednesday morning at 10:00 am for Tot Time! The goal is to instill a love of reading and the library at early age. This is open for children 0-3! Our goal is to encourage literacy by reading and allowing children to explore the library, to build social skills with a little free play and to provide crafts that will build dexterity. Come on in and check it out.

Join us every Wednesday at 1:30 pm for Adult Craft Time.

Every week we will prepare a fun craft for you to enjoy making. There is no charge to participate. Once a month, it will be a knitting club. Bring your talents and your energy and come and create something amazing. If anyone has craft items they are not using, donations are gratefully accepted.

Our seed library is open for all to use. We have a wide variety of seeds available to you. Just ask at the circulation desk and Lesley would be very happy to help you. Borrow, grow, share. Happy Gardening!