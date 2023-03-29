Breaking News

Reduced Load Restrictions

THE CORPORATION OF THE
MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA
REDUCED LOAD RESTRICTIONS

Due to current weather, the Municipality is placing a half load restriction effective immediately starting March 29, 2023 on the following roadways:

  • Tremblay Flats Road
  • Harbour Road
  • High Falls Road
  • Steep Hill Road

If you have any questions please contact Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 252.

