THE CORPORATION OF THE
MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA
REDUCED LOAD RESTRICTIONS
Due to current weather, the Municipality is placing a half load restriction effective immediately starting March 29, 2023 on the following roadways:
- Tremblay Flats Road
- Harbour Road
- High Falls Road
- Steep Hill Road
If you have any questions please contact Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 252.
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Reduced Load Restrictions - March 29, 2023
- Employment Opportunity – Competition 2023-4 Mechanic - March 28, 2023
- Hollingsworth Dam Road Closure - March 28, 2023