THE CORPORATION OF THE

MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

REDUCED LOAD RESTRICTIONS

Due to current weather, the Municipality is placing a half load restriction effective immediately starting March 29, 2023 on the following roadways:

Tremblay Flats Road

Harbour Road

High Falls Road

Steep Hill Road

If you have any questions please contact Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 252.