SSM Police – Wawa Man Arrested for firearm offences

On March 18, 2023, officers with the Emergency Services Unit arrested 30-year-old Gerald Anglehart of Wawa, Ontario on the strength of a warrant.

On March 9, 2023, officers responded to an emergency call for service after someone pointed a gun at a victim in the 600 block of Pine Street. Through the investigation, officers identified the accused as the person who pointed a gun at the victim. A warrant was requested and issued for the accused’s arrest on firearm offences.

On March 18, 2023, officers came in contact with the accused at a residence in the 200 block of Parkland Crescent. The area was contained for some time before the accused was arrested on the strength of the warrant.

The accused is charged with:

Careless use of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2

Pointing a Firearm

Fail to Comply wityh Release Order – To Keep the Peace and be of Good Behaviour

Breach of Probation x2

The accused was held in custody pending a WASH court appearance.