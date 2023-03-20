SE OPP Wawa – Milton man charged with Impaired

A traffic stop has resulted in numerous charges for one individual. On March 19, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling Highway 17 near the town of Wawa, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.
A traffic stop was conducted, and it was determined that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. Further investigation revealed the vehicle to be stolen. As a result, Jacek FRYZLEWICZ, 33 years-of-age, of Milton was charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Driving while under suspension – two counts
- Speeding
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 8, 2023 in Wawa.
