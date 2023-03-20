Local Area Skaters headed to Skate Ontario Provincial Championships

Four figure skaters from the Lake Superior Figure Skating Club (LSFSC) and one honourary LSFSC skater representing the Wawa Figure Skating Club (WFSC) have secured spots at the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships. The provincial championships are being held in Stratford, Ont., from March 24 to 26.

“The skaters have worked very hard all season to qualify for provincials. The qualifying process is vigorous and identifies the top skaters in the province. It has been a great season overall with a lot of growth and development”, said Kerry Bain, LSFSC Director of Skating.

The skaters competing at the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships are as follows:

Addyson Atkinson Star 5 U13 Free

Elena Nelson, Star 5 Artistic

Leah Johnstone, Star 9 Artistic

Delaney Schumacher Gold Free Skate, Star 9 O14 Short (WFSC)

Yvonne Barnes, PreNovice

The LSFSC board of directors wishes these skaters good luck at the Provincial Championships.