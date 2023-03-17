SSM OPP – Reminds Drivers to Renew Plates

The North East Region (NER) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now installed and activated the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) and In-Car-Camera (ICC) systems in all patrol vehicles.

This initiative supports the OPP’s commitment to increasing transparency and accountability in the policing of our communities, and to leverage technologies that will enhance community and officer safety. These technologies will be used to gather enhanced evidence in the prosecution of offences and will also highlight the professionalism of our members as they work to ensure safe communities.

In addition to the benefits that will come with having an objective video recording of an interaction between an officer and member of the public, the integrated ALPR functionality will dramatically enhance the ability of an officer to detect licence plates that are linked with criminal or traffic offences. Examples would include plates associated with wanted or missing people, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached licences plates, suspended and prohibited drivers and with other emergent situations like Amber Alerts.

Members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the OPP have been using this new technology for nearly a month now and have noticed that many motor vehicle operators are driving with expired licence plates which carries a fine of $110. Your vehicle must have a valid licence plate and be insured to drive legally in Ontario. Motor vehicle owners can attend any Service Ontario or go online at www.services.gov.on.ca to renew their plates.