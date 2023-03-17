Years have passed but the mark my mother, Jackie Boudreau left on this world will never fade. Today we mark the tenth anniversary of her passing—and we celebrate the love and memories she gave us.
Mom,
Today is the anniversary
Of the day that we lost you
And for a time, it felt as though
Our lives had ended too.
But loss has taught us many things
And now we face each day
With hope and happy memories
To help us on our way.
And though we are full of sadness
That you are no longer here,
Your influence still guides us
And we still feel you near.
What we shared will never die
It lives within our hearts,
Bringing strength and comfort
While we are apart.
Love and miss you always
Daniel, Suzanne and Brigitte and families
- In Memory – Jackie Boudreau - March 17, 2023
- VORLICEK, Antonin (Tony) - March 15, 2023
- DAVIDSON, Lynne “Jo” (nee Miller) - March 11, 2023