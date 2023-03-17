In Memory – Jackie Boudreau

Years have passed but the mark my mother, Jackie Boudreau left on this world will never fade. Today we mark the tenth anniversary of her passing—and we celebrate the love and memories she gave us.

Mom,

Today is the anniversary

Of the day that we lost you

And for a time, it felt as though

Our lives had ended too.

But loss has taught us many things

And now we face each day

With hope and happy memories

To help us on our way.

And though we are full of sadness

That you are no longer here,

Your influence still guides us

And we still feel you near.

What we shared will never die

It lives within our hearts,

Bringing strength and comfort

While we are apart.

Love and miss you always

Daniel, Suzanne and Brigitte and families