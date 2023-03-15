VORLICEK, Antonin (Tony)

Tony passed peacefully in his 94th year, with his family by his side on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary, loving children Rudy (Lise) and Susan Johnson (Rob); grandsons Matt Vorlicek (Erin), Nick Vorlicek (Lauren) and Jesse Johnson; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Elena, Brooke, Brianna and Bailey.

Tony arrived in Canada as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1950. He found work in a lumber camp at Batchewana Station (Mile 77) on the Algoma Central Railway line and worked his way up to the position of Woods Manager for Weyerhaeuser Canada. Tony had a deep love for this country, instilling in his family a love of the outdoors.

Tony embraced the arts. He was a classically trained violinist and even at the age of 90, practised daily with the intent to improve. While Tony enjoyed fishing, photography and oil painting, his favourite pastime was working with wood. He built canoes, kayaks, and furniture and turned beautiful pieces on his lathe. “I never met a piece of wood I didn’t like”, Tony once said.

At Tony’s request, there will be a private gathering for immediate family.

Our heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Extendicare Maple View Twin Lakes unit, especially Tammy Strack.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District Alzheimer Society. (Payable to or online at www. alzheimer.ca/algoma/en).

