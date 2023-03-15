Volunteer Firefighter Recruiting

The Municipality of Wawa is currently recruiting volunteers to add to their pool of potential firefighters.
Physical Requirements
- Excellent health
- Minimum Vision Acuity of 20/30 corrected or 20/40 uncorrected – both eyes tested together.
- Be without hearing impairment
- Pass a medical
- Able to pass an agility test
- Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license
- Must live within the Municipality of Wawa
Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue by April 15, 2023.
An information session and an agility test session will be conducted at a later date in 2023.
