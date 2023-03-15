Volunteer Firefighter Recruiting

The Municipality of Wawa is currently recruiting volunteers to add to their pool of potential firefighters.

Physical Requirements

Excellent health

Minimum Vision Acuity of 20/30 corrected or 20/40 uncorrected – both eyes tested together.

Be without hearing impairment

Pass a medical

Able to pass an agility test

Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license

Must live within the Municipality of Wawa

Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue by April 15, 2023.

An information session and an agility test session will be conducted at a later date in 2023.