Volunteer Firefighter Recruiting

The Municipality of Wawa is currently recruiting volunteers to add to their pool of potential firefighters.

 

Physical Requirements

  • Excellent health
  • Minimum Vision Acuity of 20/30 corrected or 20/40 uncorrected – both eyes tested together.
  • Be without hearing impairment
  • Pass a medical
  • Able to pass an agility test
  • Have a valid Ontario driver’s license and a willingness to obtain a Class DZ license
  • Must live within the Municipality of Wawa

 

Those interested may complete an application or drop off a resume at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue by April 15, 2023.

 

An information session and an agility test session will be conducted at a later date in 2023.

