First United Church Wawa – Third Sunday in Lent

The message for this week was ‘Worship – are you Regular?’

We all go to church if we feel moved to do so, Christmas, Easter, Funerals, Weddings and sometimes just for the sake of going. A little story “ Two fellas were having coffee and church came up in the conversation. One said “You know, I’ve gone to worship for 30 years now and in that time, I have heard something like 3,000 sermons. But for the life of me, I can’t remember a single on of them. So I think I’m wasting my time and the ministers are wasting theirs.” The other fella thought for a moment and replied. ‘You know I’ve been married for 30 years. In that time, my wife has cooked some 32,000 meals. But for the life of me I can’t recall the entire menu for a single meal. But I do know this, they all nourished me and gave me the strength I needed to do my work. If my wife had not given me those meals, I would be physically dead today. Likewise, if I had not gone to worship for nourishment I would be spiritually dead today,’

Regardless of what faith you belong to, you do need some nourishment, so pick a place of faith and try the nourishment offered.

This week we have been given some readings.

Monday – 1 John 1:1-2:6

Tuesday – 1 John 2:7-28

Wednesday – 1 John 2:29–3:10

Thursday – 1 John 3:11- 24

Friday – 1 John 4: 1-21

Saturday – 1 John 5:1-21

Reflection: Where do you find comfort, affirmation or challenge? What questions arise? How do your reflections connect with faith and life?

Notices:

Min is off on a study leave, Mar. 13 to 19th

There is no Bible Study this week

The Cross of Lights will again be lit on Palm Sunday – April 2nd. If you would like to purchase a bulb, are still $5 per bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861 or place in the collection plate, with money and names.

The Thrift Shop will be April 27th to May 1st. The ladies are now receiving donations.