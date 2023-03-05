Ontario Autism Coalition to Visit Queen’s Park

The Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC) will visit Queen’s Park on March 6th, 2023 to engage with politicians and policymakers who are responsible for the delayed Ontario Autism Program. The visit will include a news conference in the media studio at 10:00 AM with members of the OAC and MPP Monique Taylor.

The purpose of the OAC’s visit to Queen’s Park is to create an opportunity to build meaningful working relationships with those responsible for the OAP. The OAC wants the ministry to be successful and to provide families with useful, regular, and reliable information. This is an opportunity to build hope.

Autistic children in Ontario have been waiting for years for the implementation of the Ontario Autism Program (OAP). As a result, they are losing precious developmental time. While the community waits for the government to “get it right,” things have been going very wrong for many children and their families. The lack of clear communication from the ministry has caused confusion about the program for families and left them unable to plan for their future. Most children registered for the OAP still do NOT have access to the core funding they require for services/therapies they need.

The OAC invites the media to attend a news conference in the media studio at 10:00 a.m. on March 6th, 2023, to hear from members of the OAC and MPP Monique Taylor about the urgent need for action and clear communication on the OAP. The OAC is committed to working with policymakers to ensure that the needs of autistic children and their families are met.