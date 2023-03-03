Working in partnership to deliver high-quality health care for Indigenous Peoples

March 2, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia

Indigenous Peoples face unique challenges when it comes to receiving the health care they deserve including, for example, a lack of family doctors and nurse practitioners in rural and remote communities. The Government of Canada is working with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners across the country to address gaps and systemic inequities in health care services, as well as to deliver high-quality and culturally appropriate health care.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today highlighted the recently announced federal investment of an additional $2 billion over 10 years to help ensure access to quality and culturally safe health care services, in line with the priorities of Indigenous partners.

This new Indigenous Health Equity Fund will be distributed to ensure support to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Over the coming months, the Government of Canada will work with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners across the country, as well as provinces and territories, on the design and implementation of the Fund, ensuring alignment with Indigenous-led regional and community health priorities.

The new Fund is part of the government’s plan to increase health investments by $198.6 billion over 10 years to improve health care across the country. This additional funding will help clear backlogs and support the front-line workers who power our health care system; give all Canadians access to a primary health team as well as quality mental health and substance use services to support their well-being; and ensure patients can access their own health information and benefit from it being shared between health professionals, across jurisdictions.

As the Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories to reach tailored bilateral health care funding agreements, we are committed to supporting meaningful engagement between provinces and territories and Indigenous organizations to address gaps, support Indigenous health priorities, and work toward eliminating health inequities for all.