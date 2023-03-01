Wawa Ladies Curling – March 1

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|12
|13
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|9
|14
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|9
|13
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|7
|14
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|5
|13
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|6
|4
|14
|MATHIAS, Danette
|6
|4
|14
|AMOS, Tracy
|6
|4
|13
Game Schedule for March 7th at 7:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|LESCHISHIN
|MATHIAS
|SPENCER
|CHIUPKA
|BONITZKE
|BUSSINEAU
|AMOS
|PARSONS
