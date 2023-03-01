Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling – March 1

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 12 13
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 9 14
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 9 13
SPENCER, Diane 4 7 14
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 5 13
CHIUPKA, Lorna 6 4 14
MATHIAS, Danette 6 4 14
AMOS, Tracy 6 4 13

Game Schedule for March 7th at 7:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
LESCHISHIN MATHIAS SPENCER CHIUPKA
BONITZKE BUSSINEAU AMOS PARSONS
