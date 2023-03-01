Between the Covers – February 29

The Wawa Public Library staff would like to thank everyone who came out on last Saturday to make a Snowman craft. As you could probably tell, we were not expecting the level of interest that we received but we loved it and although exhausted by the end, we were also elated. A huge thank you to Kerry-Lee and Heidi for running for supplies and thank you to Josee at the Red Apple for helping us out with some great deals. We apologize if there is no rice left at the Red Apple! We were grateful for everyone’s patience and hope that you all had a good time and enjoyed making your snowman! It was a great weekend and we hope you had a fun Carnival!

On the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Sleep No More” by Jayne Ann Krentz, “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica, “Code 6” by James Grippando and “Spare” by Prince Harrey.

En Français, nous avons “Jamais Plus” par Colleen Hoover.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts. From the book jacket:

In the realm of Talamh, a teenage warrior named Keegan emerges from a lake holding a sword—representing both power and the terrifying responsibility to protect the Fey. In another realm known as Philadelphia, a young woman has just discovered she possesses a treasure of her own…

When Breen Kelly was a girl, her father would tell her stories of magical places. Now she’s an anxious twentysomething mired in student debt and working a job she hates. But one day she stumbles upon a shocking discovery: her mother has been hiding an investment account in her name. It has been funded by her long-lost father—and it’s worth nearly four million dollars.

This newfound fortune would be life-changing for anyone. But little does Breen know that when she uses some of the money to journey to Ireland, it will unlock mysteries she couldn’t have imagined. Here, she will begin to understand why she kept seeing that silver-haired, elusive man, why she imagined his voice in her head saying Come home, Breen Siobhan. It’s time you came home. Why she dreamed of dragons. And where her true destiny lies—through a portal in Galway that takes her to a land of faeries and mermaids, to a man named Keegan, and to the courage in her own heart that will guide her through a powerful, dangerous destiny…

Our new movies this week are “Till” starring Danielle Deadwyler and Whoopi Goldberg, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” starring Mads Mikkelsen and Jude Law, “The Crown Season 2” starring Claire Foy and for the kids “Strange World” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30pm for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program.

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. We include activities that help children develop their motor skills and dexterity. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out!

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books monthly for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.