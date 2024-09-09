Between the Covers – September 9

Reposting this as there was an error in naming the winners. Sorry for the mix-up!

The Wawa Public Library’s summer program culminated with our Pizza Party and of course our draws for the winner of the tablets, Leap Pads and the Candy Jar!! It’s been a blast and we are sad to see it end but now it’s time to prep for the Afterschool program that will be starting in October! Once again, a huge thank you to our sponsor and donors for their support! None of this is possible without them!

The winners of the tablets are Aubree and Lily! The winners of the Leap Pads were Adaleigh and Blaire! Ember is the lucky winner of the Candy Jar! Everyone read so many books this summer! It is amazing!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “The Same Bright Stars” by Ethan Joella, “The Briar Club” by Kate Quinn, “Breaking the Dark” Lisa Jewell and “The Summer Pact” by Emily Giffin.

En Français, nous avons “La bibliothèque des livres brûlés” par Brianna Labuskes.

New Movies on the shelf this week are “Mean Girls” starring Angourie Rice, “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson, “Sex and the City #3” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall and “Numb3rs #1” starring Rob Morrow. Come on in and check it out!!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Let Me Lie” by Claire MacKintosh. From the book jacket:

The police say it was suicide.

Anna says it was murder.

They’re both wrong.

One year ago, Caroline Johnson chose to end her life brutally: a shocking suicide planned to match that of her husband just months before. Their daughter, Anna, has struggled to come to terms with their loss ever since.

Now with a young baby of her own, Anna misses her mother more than ever and starts to question her parents’ deaths. But by digging up their past, she’ll put her future in danger. Sometimes it’s safer to let things lie…

SEED SWAP-CHECK IT OUT AT THE WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

More than just books… We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out as well as knitting machines and needles and Air Things to test radon levels in your home. All you need is a library card. Great items to check out!

Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books, audiobooks and now MAGAZINES! Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

Seed Library- If you are looking for seeds, please stop in at the library and check it out! Just talk to any staff member, choose your seeds and at the end of the season, save your seeds and return some to the Seed Library and we will be all set for the next growing season! Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. Please support our fundraiser! The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

Any seniors interesting in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with beautiful lap blankets!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.