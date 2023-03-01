Breaking News

ADSB and CUPE Ratify four-year collective agreement

The Algoma District School Board (ADSB) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 16, representing custodial and maintenance staff have ratified a four-year local collective agreement to cover the period from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2026.

Previously at the provincial table, a central agreement was ratified between CUPE and the Government of Ontario / Ontario Public School Boards Association (OPSBA) on December 19, 2022.

“CUPE Local 16 are happy to announce that both CUPE and ADSB were able to ratify a new four-year Collective Agreement, allowing CUPE members to continue contributing to the success of students in clean and safe schools!” shared Ryan Finnemore, Chair of Negotiating Committee CUPE Local 16.

“Achieving a four-year collective agreement will further improve the relationship with our caretaking and maintenance employees. We value the contribution that this employee group makes in creating a positive environment that supports our quality education system,” said ADSB Chair Jennifer Sarlo. “We thank both negotiation teams for their efforts in achieving this collective agreement.”

