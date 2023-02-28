You may ask what is Triples Curling? As it may sound, the game is played with (3) players. The game is six (6) ends and each player throws two (2) rocks.

There is only one (1) person allowed to sweep the rock until the far “hog-line”, then either the thrower or the skip can assist with the sweeping. The game plays quickly and is completed in just over one (1) hour.

There were (12) teams registered in the Funspiel with the First Draws starting at 10:00 am and 11:30 AM on Saturday February 25th. Teams were kept busy, and, on a few occasions, teams finished their game – had a quick break and returned to their next game.

It was great to see many players participating in the event who do not play in the Regular Season games.

The Regular games continued to 5:30 p.m. with some stiff competition between the teams. Supper was catered by Pat Harron and her crew. As usual, a fantastic meal. The semi-final games started at 6:30, right after the supper break. Then the finals began at 8:30 PM.

First Event Champions First Event Second Second Event Champions Second Event Second Third Event Champions Third Event Second Joe Opato Jim Hoffman Andy Stevens Sarah Corley Jake Duggan Tom Terris Marnie Jo Lafleur Stephanie Stamler Jean Marc Bourque Lucas Morris Kaiden White Liam Coe Kelly Culhane Laura Tremblay Kathy Culhane Anya Switzer Brady Desrochers Heidi McLaren

The Triples Curling was a great success. Special thank you to ALL of the participants who came out and made the day so much fun. The Three Person Curling is very similar to “Regular” Curling but the game moves more quickly. Again, players consisted of Michipicoten High School curling team members to players over 70. It was great to see the enthusiasm and competitive nature of teams even in a small town Funspiel.

Thanks go out to Julie our fantastic refreshment server who seems to remember everyone’s choice. Thank you to the MMCC staff for setting up the ice for the Funspiel. And mention should go out to Jim Hoffmann and Andy Stevens for organizing the event.

Curling is a sport that can be enjoyed by most people. Several of our members use a “push-stick” to play because as the saying goes – “I can get down BUT”. The Community Centre sponsors open curling on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and currently are offering curling on Friday evenings 7-10 pm. There is a slight fee for these programs.

As well there are three (3) organized evening curling leagues – contact the Community Centre for additional information.

Still to come in the Wawa Curling Program for the Season are:

Ladies Bonspiel: March 24 th – 26 th . Contact Danette Mathias

Men's Bonspiel: March 31st – April 2nd. Contact Andy Stevens or Jim Hoffmann.

Thanks to everyone for a fun Saturday at the Wawa Curling Club.

