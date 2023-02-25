Supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes

February 24, 2023

Toronto, Ontario

One year ago today, Putin launched a brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the face of the immense human suffering, appalling human rights violations, and cruelty inflicted upon the people of an independent and sovereign nation, Ukraine still stands strong. The Ukrainian people have bravely stood up to the Russian regime, in defence of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence – and our shared values of democracy and freedom. The Government of Canada will stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Today, the Prime Minister announced new measures to continue supporting the people of Ukraine, including with new military equipment and additional sanctions.

Prime Minister Trudeau announced that Canada will provide four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in defence of their country, growing our contribution to eight tanks in total. Canada will also provide an armoured recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition. The four previously announced Leopard 2 main battle tanks have been delivered to Poland and a Canadian Armed Forces team of trainers is currently training Ukrainian tank crews.

To increase pressure on Putin’s regime, the Prime Minister announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions on individuals and entities complicit in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. These new measures, which build on the sanctions we have already implemented the past year, include:

Sanctioning 122 individuals and 13 entities, including members of the lower house of Russia’s parliament who have voted in favour of legislation related to the invasion and attempted annexation of four regions of Ukraine. Other sanctioned individuals include Russian Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and others in the Office of the President of Russia and the Russian military, as well as family members of previously sanctioned individuals;

Sanctioning seven Russian individuals and 50 defence entities involved in Russia’s defence industry, including the production of tanks, missiles, and weapons systems that Russia is using in Ukraine; and

Prohibiting the export to Russia of certain chemical elements for use in electronics, and banning the import, purchase, or acquisition of Russian arms, ammunition, and other weapons, wherever situated or processed, from Russia or from any person in Russia.

In addition, Canada is further combatting Russian and Belarusian deception by tackling their unfair trade practices. We are calling out those countries for intervening to artificially lower the price of their goods. This measure ensures that the Canada Border Services Agency has the tools it needs to protect Canadian producers from competing against unfair foreign government price distortions on imports, which have become increasingly evident since the invasion of Ukraine.

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced more than $32 million in support of security and stabilization in the country. This includes contributions to demining and accountability efforts, as well as countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats that jeopardize the safety of the entire region.

As we mark one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we pay tribute to the lives tragically lost to the brutality of Russia’s senseless war, and we honour the Ukrainians who continue to fight. We will always stand united and steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine and in the fight to protect their country, and freedom and democracy everywhere.

Quotes

“Putin thought his invasion would be a quick victory, but he was mistaken. Ukrainians have stood strong over the last 365 days and counting, and as Russia continues its brutal war against Ukraine, Canada and Canadians will stand by the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“In seeking to erase Ukraine from the map and its story from history, Putin is trying to show that tyranny can defeat democracy. Instead, the brave people of Ukraine, in their heroic resistance, are ensuring that Ukraine will survive, and democracy will prevail. Canada will stand by Ukraine’s side for as long as it takes, and we will continue to do everything we can to hold Putin and his regime accountable for their illegal and barbaric war.” The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

“For one year, President Putin and his war machine have been trying to squash Ukrainian resolve through unrelenting attacks on their homeland. But Ukrainians continue to stand against tyranny and fight for what is rightfully theirs. Their spirit is unbreakable, and so is our support for them. Canada stands with Ukraine, and we will continue to do so for as long as it takes.” The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Canada is continuing to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid it needs to defend its territory and people against ongoing Russian aggression. Canada has trained 35,000 Ukrainian personnel through Operation UNIFIER, we have donated over $1 billion in military aid, and our Canadian Armed Forces personnel have transported over seven million pounds of Ukraine-bound donations. Ukraine will win and Canada will be there until the end.” The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts