Morning News – February 23

Feb 23, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -18. Wind chill -34 this morning and -29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Light snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low -25. Wind chill near -33. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
Hwy 17 – Marathon, near Neys Provincial Park (MM 818) a two-vehicle collision may have blocked the eastbound lane. Traffic control is in place.
- The Shadows of the Mind Film Festival will screen the documentary Love in the Time of Fentanyl on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 a.m. at the Grand Theatre on Queen Street. After the screening, Algoma Public Health (APH) will be facilitating a panel discussion, with representation from: people with lived experience using substances, Save Our Young Adults (SOYA), Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and Sault Area Hospital (SAH).
