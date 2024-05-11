Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget! Surprise your mom early with a lovely tea! There are still tickets available for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre’s Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 11th.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – May 11 - May 11, 2024
- Friday Morning News – May 10 - May 10, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – May 9 - May 9, 2024