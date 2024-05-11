Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – May 11

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t Forget! Surprise your mom early with a lovely tea! There are still tickets available for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre’s Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 11th.
