New initiative supports local Métis businesses

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community (Métis Nation of Ontario Region 4) has launched a new initiative that will invest in the growth of Métis-owned small businesses within the region.

“Local small businesses are the backbone of any economy, and our people have been entrepreneurs since the day of the Fur Trade” says Regional Councillor, Mitch Case. “The goal of our investments is to support our local Métis economy while also contributing to the economic growth of the entire Algoma region.”

For the project, the Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community has partnered with Shop Métis, an Ontario-based Métis-owned company that specializes in supporting the growth and development of Métis small businesses.

Métis-owned small businesses of any size within the Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community’s catchment area can apply to receive a variety of free services tailored to their unique business development needs, including website development or updates, eCommerce integration, graphic design, digital marketing and social media support.

The initiative can also pay for registration to the local Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business’s Certified Aboriginal Business Program, and Shop Métis’ national Métis business database.

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community has also partnered with Indigenous Geographic, an Indigenous-owned video production company, to offer free video production and editing services to participating businesses.

“We want to give every Métis small business the tools they need to grow and succeed,” added Councillor Case. “Whether you’re a Métis-owned bricks-and-mortar business, tradesperson, professional services provider, or at-home bead-worker, we want to connect and support you.”

Métis-owned small businesses who want to learn more and access free business development services through the initiative can fill out the Huron-Superior Métis Business Intake Form online (link) or contact Samantha Boyer, Regional Manager, at [email protected]

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community (Métis Nation of Ontario – Region 4) includes the Métis Nation of Ontario Citizens in the area from Sault Ste. Marie, east to Massey and Sault Ste. Marie, north to White River inclusive. Citizens are represented at the local level by the Historic Sault Ste. Marie Métis Council and the North Channel Metis Council.