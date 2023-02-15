It is with deep sadness, I announce the sudden passing of my brother, Keith Poirier. Keith passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home in Wawa. Keith loved living in the town where he grew up. Survived by his sister, Sharon Boppre (Barry Scully), his nephew Trevor Boppre (Shannon) and his two great nephews, Ethan and Lucas. Keith is predeceased by his parents John and Ellen Poirier. He will be missed by his many friends especially Tony and Brenda Kraly. Keith is now out of the pain he has suffered for many years. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.