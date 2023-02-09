Winter Weather Travel Advisory (SSM – St. Joseph Island)

4:17 AM EST Thursday 09 February 2023

The snowfall warning has been downgraded to a winter weather travel advisory for Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island. Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning near noon.

Snow will begin near noon and taper to light flurries overnight. Accumulations of 5 to 10 cm is possible.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.