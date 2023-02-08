Stiles welcomes new Chief of Staff, Transition Advisors

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has announced new members of her senior leadership team, starting with Greg Denton as her Chief of Staff.

Denton has served as Stiles’ Executive Assistant since her election to Queen’s Park in 2018 and has been working for New Democrat politicians since 2007, starting at the NDP’s federal caucus during Jack Layton’s leadership. Denton has worked for NDP MPs Nathan Cullen, Megan Leslie and Peggy Nash, and on campaigns in Ontario, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Alberta.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience from his work in all levels of government, and he has been a trusted advisor to me, and many other New Democrat politicians.” said Stiles. “Along with the talented Lele Truong and Dave Clark, we’re excited to bring in fresh energy and new ideas to the transition while we build the strong team who will take us through the next three years and into government.”

Also joining Stiles’ team as Senior Transition Advisors are Lele Truong and Dave Clark.

Truong has over a decade of experience working for elected officials, including former federal NDP leader Jack Layton and the federal NDP caucus. Truong has held various positions in British Columbia’s NDP government including the office of former Premier John Horgan. A seasoned campaigner, she has worked on federal and provincial campaigns in both Ontario and BC.

Clark is an experienced organizer and strategist, having built winning campaigns across Canada and in the UK. He’s helped elect progressive candidates in Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto, Surrey and Calgary, and worked as a director on Jagmeet Singh’s federal NDP leadership campaign. Clark has previously worked with MPP Doly Begum as her Executive Assistant and with Toronto City Councillor Joe Cressy, before transitioning to campaign director at progressive advertising agency Point Blank. In the UK, Clark was an organizer for the Labour Party and helped organize two general elections, including Sadiq Khan’s historic win for Mayor of London.