Hwy 17 – One Lane at Coldwater Bridge – OPEN

Feb 8, 2023 at 7:03 a.m.

Hwy 17 was fully opened at 22:47, Tuesday evening.

Highway 17 is open one lane at the Coldwater River Bridge.

Feb 7, 2023 at 16:00

Hwy 17 was opened at 11:03 a.m., and has been closed again (13:22) due to a collision in the Coldwater River area at 1:24 pm.

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Heyden due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 4:30 a.m.