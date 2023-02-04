Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Schreiber – LSPP)

At 5:36 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Provincial Park
Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10cm combined with southwesterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h could reduce visibility at times creating hazardous travel conditions. Motorists should be prepared for changing road conditions and poor visibility.
