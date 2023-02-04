LOBBAN, Hunter

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Lobban. Dear father of Robert “Robbie” (Pamela) and the late Ian Lobban. Awesome grandfather of Samantha Boyce (Mike Boyce), Stephanie McNutt (Michael McNutt) and Thomas Dell (Jocelyn Sager). Proud great grandfather of Sierra and Tanner. Dear brother of the late Victor Lobban and the late Jim Lobban and brother-in-law of Mary Hurlin (late Eric), Patricia Moldowan (late Larry) and Sharon (Bob McKenzie). He will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.

Hunter was a tireless volunteer at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 and a long-time member at the Michipicoten Rod and Gun Club.

The family would like to send a thank you to Dr. M. Cotterill, Dr. C. Stamler and all of the wonderful staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care. A very special thank you to Samantha Fletcher and her team at the March of Dimes for their tireless care of Hunter.

At Hunter’s request there will be no funeral services. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa