Snow Squall Warning (Missinaibi Lake – Chapleau – Foleyet)

5:44 AM EST Thursday 02 February 2023

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow.

Hazards:

Sudden whiteout conditions in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour or two.

Timing:

This morning and afternoon.

Discussion:

A brief but intense snow squall associated with a fast moving arctic cold front will push southeastward across northeastern Ontario this morning into this afternoon. Heavy snow combined with northwesterly winds gusting 50 to 70 km/h may produce near zero visibility. Bitterly cold air will follow in the wake of the front with extreme wind chill values expected tonight into Friday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.