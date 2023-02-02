Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

Feb 2, 2023 at 06:51

Weather Radar image from Environment Canada at 6:40 a.m.

Highway 17 remains closed. The highway has been closed since 9:13 Wednesday, February 2nd, 2023.

Feb 1, 2023 at 21:55

Weather Radar image from Environment Canada at 9:40 p.m.

Highway 17 remains closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather.

Feb 1, 2023 at 14:22

Radar Image from Environment Canada at 14:10.

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana remains closed.

Feb 1, 2023 at 09:18

Radar Image from Environment Canada (9:00 a.m.)

Hwy 17 has closed from Batchawana to Wawa due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 9:13 a.m.

