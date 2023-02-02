Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

Feb 2, 2023 at 06:51
Highway 17 remains closed. The highway has been closed since 9:13 Wednesday, February 2nd, 2023.
Highway 17 remains closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather.
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana remains closed.
Hwy 17 has closed from Batchawana to Wawa due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 9:13 a.m.
