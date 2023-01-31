Morning News – January 31

Jan 31, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries and local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. High -8. Wind chill -27 this morning and -15 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -17. Wind chill -15 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Confederation College who has tied for second place in the province for Graduate Employment Rates, and a third-place finish in Graduate Satisfaction Rates.
- Cindy Williams who played Shirley (Laverne & Shirley) has died at the age of 75 in Los Angeles after a brief illness.
- Race Day for the I-500 in Soo, Michigan is fast approaching. Saturday will see snowmobilers challenge during the 500 mile chase around the 1 mile oval track for an expected 7-8 hours.
Provincial Announcements:
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Toronto.
