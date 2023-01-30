Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River Harbour-Searchmont)

At 5:23 a.m. Environment Canada continued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for a region from Montreal River Harbour to Searchmont.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue early this morning with additional snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm of snow before tapering off to flurries. However, this lake effect snow is expected to impact the area for the remainder of the week with brief breaks. Areas that will be affected will be determined by the wind direction off Lake Superior.

Snow, heavy at times, could significantly reduce visibility, creating hazardous winter driving conditions.