SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after break & enter, second suspect outstanding

An individual from Chapleau is facing numerous charges after breaking into a local business. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter to a business on Monk Street in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, Michael HANN, 44 years-of-age, of Chapleau was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a place, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC,

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC, and

Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

A second suspect, who was involved in the incident, remains outstanding.