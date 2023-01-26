Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after break & enter, second suspect outstanding

An individual from Chapleau is facing numerous charges after breaking into a local business. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter to a business on Monk Street in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, Michael HANN, 44 years-of-age, of Chapleau was arrested and charged with:

  • Break, Enter a place, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC,
  • Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,
  • Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC, and
  • Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

 

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

A second suspect, who was involved in the incident, remains outstanding.

