SE OPP Wawa – White River Male Charged Assault

A resident of Superior East is facing charges after their involvement in two separate incidents in one week.

On January 16, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On January 19, 2023, at approximately 3:46 a.m., the same individual was involved in a threats occurrences on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigations, Thomas THAYER, 33 years-of-age, of White River was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Mischief, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2023 in Wawa.