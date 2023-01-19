Algoma Family Services Welcomes New Director of Service

Algoma Family Services (AFS) is pleased to announce Stephanie Fetherston, M.S.W., R.S.W., as the new Director of Services, effective January 16, 2023. Stephanie replaces Sandie Leith who retired last December. Prior to her arrival at AFS, Stephanie was the Professional Services Director at THRIVE Child Development Centre. Over her twenty-year career, she has worked as a leader and clinical social worker in various positions within the not-for-profit and health sectors; including child welfare, youth criminal justice, developmental services and as a therapist supporting individuals with Mental Health and Addictions. Stephanie holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s of Social Work Degree, as well as, a diploma in Human Services Counselling.

Committed to life-long learning she holds specialized certificates in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Trauma Counselling, Motivational Interviewing, Solution Focused Coaching and Mindfulness. Stephanie also possesses a Certificate in Executive Leadership Excellence through the Rotman Institute, University of Toronto. In addition to her academic credentials, Stephanie has also worked for many years as a Sessional Instructor at Sault College and has extensive public speaking experience. Most recently, Stephanie was a speaker at Algoma University’s first TEDx Talk.

“Algoma Family Services is thrilled to have an accomplished leader like Stephanie join our awesome team. With her leadership, we will best position AFS for the future by ensuring those that need our help, get the help, when and where they need it. She is a strategic hire for us in our ongoing efforts to attend to the treatment of children and youth, who have been typically excluded from services due to their neuro-diverse needs.” Ali Juma, AFS CEO.

I am excited to be joining Algoma Family Services as their next Director of Services. I have always been impressed with AFS’s collaborative nature, innovative ideas and excellent clinical practices. I am looking forward to working among such a strong team and bringing my skills and experiences to enhance the amazing work being done to support the children, youth and their families that we serve”. Stephanie Fetherston, Director of Services.

Please join us in welcoming Stephanie Fetherston as the new Algoma Family Services Director of Services.