The Wawa Minor Hockey Associaiton will be holding a one-day U9 jamboree at the MMCC today. Hornepayne and Dubreuilville will be playing as well. Come out and cheer on the hockey players!
10:30 a.m.
- Rink A – Wawa Blue vs Hornepayne
- Rink B – Wawa White vs Dubreuilville
11:30 a.m.
- Rink A – Wawa Blue vs Dubreuilville
- Rink B – Wawa White vs Hornepayne
2 a.m.
- Rink A – Wawa Blue vs Wawa White
- Rink B – Dubreuilville vs Hornepayne
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- U9 – Jamboree at MMCC - January 14, 2023
- Morning News – January 14 - January 14, 2023
- Area Road Conditions – January 14 - January 14, 2023