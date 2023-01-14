Breaking News

U9 – Jamboree at MMCC

The Wawa Minor Hockey Associaiton will be holding a one-day U9 jamboree at the MMCC today. Hornepayne and Dubreuilville will be playing as well. Come out and cheer on the hockey players!

10:30 a.m.

  • Rink A – Wawa Blue vs Hornepayne
  • Rink B – Wawa White vs Dubreuilville

11:30 a.m.

  • Rink A – Wawa Blue vs Dubreuilville
  • Rink B – Wawa White vs Hornepayne

2 a.m.

  • Rink A – Wawa Blue vs Wawa White
  • Rink B – Dubreuilville vs Hornepayne
