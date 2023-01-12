Between the Covers – January 12

HAPPY NEW YEAR! The Wawa Public Library Board and staff would like to wish you all a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. We look forward to serving you and bringing you some wonderful programming.

Congratulations to Sorrell and Ezekial who were the winners of our Holiday Scavenger Hunt. Thank you to everyone for participating.

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, “The Janus File” by David Weber and Jacob Holo, “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy, and “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell. En Français, nous avons “Dossiers Non Resolus” by Kathy Reichs.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “From the Ashes My Story of Being Métis, Homeless and Finding my Way” by Jesse Thistle. From the book jacket:

In this extraordinary and inspiring debut memoir, Jesse Thistle—once a high school dropout and now a rising Indigenous scholar—chronicles his life on the streets and how he overcame trauma and addiction to discover the truth about who he is.

If I can just make it to the next minute . . . then I might have a chance to live; I might have a chance to be something more than just a struggling crackhead.

From the Ashes is a remarkable memoir about hope and resilience, and a revelatory look into the life of a Métis-Cree man who refused to give up.

Abandoned by his parents as a toddler, Jesse Thistle briefly found himself in the foster-care system with his two brothers, cut off from all they had known. Eventually the children landed in the home of their paternal grandparents, but their tough-love attitudes meant conflicts became commonplace. And the ghost of Jesse’s drug-addicted father haunted the halls of the house and the memories of every family member. Struggling, Jesse succumbed to a self-destructive cycle of drug and alcohol addiction and petty crime, spending more than a decade on and off the streets, often homeless. One day, he finally realized he would die unless he turned his life around.

In this heartwarming and heartbreaking memoir, Jesse Thistle writes honestly and fearlessly about his painful experiences with abuse, uncovering the truth about his parents, and how he found his way back into the circle of his Indigenous culture and family through education.

An eloquent exploration of what it means to live in a world surrounded by prejudice and racism and to be cast adrift, From the Ashes is, in the end, about how love and support can help one find happiness despite the odds.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our Facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.