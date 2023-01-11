Michipicoten Golf Club AGM

I trust everyone had a safe and happy holiday season! I know it is cold out and the thought of golfing is at the height of winter hibernation, but we are busy preparing for the upcoming season with all the excitement that the 2023 golf year will have to offer. As a matter of fact, one of the things being discussed is the reason for today’s email. After almost 3 years of not being allowed to safely meet in large numbers, the Board of Directors have scheduled the Annual General Meeting for Tuesday January 31st. The meeting will be held at the rec center in the banquet room at 6pm. (No reply is needed if you intend on coming out).

A review of the financial statement, the President’s message and the voting in of board members are some of the highlights of the agenda. Come on out and see what has been going on over the past few years. You will also get a sense of where we are now and where we hope to be in the near future.

We all look forward to seeing those who are able to attend.