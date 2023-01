Area Road Conditions – January 10

Here are the road conditions for the Wawa area as posted by ON511. This posting is much later than usual due to Wawa-news waiting for some road conditions to be updated. The bolded sections have not had the road conditions updated since 9:39 last night.

Primary Condition Secondary Condition visibility drifting Highway 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Bare and dry road Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered Good No 23-1-10 5:39 AM Highway 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 17 From Wawa to Mijin Lake Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 17 From Mijin Lake to Batchawana Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:37 PM Highway 17 From Batchawana to Sault Ste. Marie Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 23-1-9 9:37 PM Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 17 From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Partly snow packed Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and wet road Bare and dry road, partly snow packed Good No 23-1-9 9:39 PM