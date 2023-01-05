Morning News – January 5

Jan 5, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High -9. Wind chill -21 this morning and -14 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -16 this evening and -23 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Robin Maj, former resident of Wawa has been charged with fraud, theft, misappropriation of money under direction, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust in two Timmins organizations. Living Space (misdirecting $20,000) in a series of incidents between December 2021 and February 2022, and as a bank employee (misdirecting more than $380,000). The arrest was made on December 6th, and she will appear in Timmins court on January 25th. Maj was the former Royal Bank Branch Manager in Wawa, and also served as a Director on the Board of the Wawa EDC.
