Dec 31, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -2. Wind chill near -7.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -2. Wind chill -4 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that 2022 ended with the passing of Anita Pointer, one of the Pointer Sisters. She died of cancer on Saturday, December 31st at age 74.
- Congratulations to the winners of Hawk Junction’s Christmas Lights Contest. 1st Prize – Christine & Peter Stoycheff, 2nd Prize – Cindy & Michael Lacroix, and 3rd Prize – Nikki & Matt Lanktree.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – January 2 - January 2, 2023
- Area Road Conditions – January 2 - January 2, 2023
- Morning News – December 31 - December 31, 2022