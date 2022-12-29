Breaking News

Morning News – December 29

Dec 28, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  •  Cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers or ice pellets. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 3.
  • Night – Periods of rain mixed with drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to 7 by morning.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to SSM’s Palmer Maniacco who matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Oct. 15 Lottario draw to win $100,000.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*