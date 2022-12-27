Morning News – December 27

Dec 27, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -4. Wind chill near -14.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or ice pellets late this evening and overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near -3. Wind chill -12 this evening and -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Thunder Bay 50/50 jackpot has topped $2 million. The draw for December will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
-
Congratulations to Roch who won $4,770.00 in the LDHCF 50/50 Draw on December 15th. Mary Anne Person won the early bird prize of $250, drawn on November 17th. The next 50/50 draw starts on January 10th, 2023!
