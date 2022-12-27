Wanted Person From Elliot Lake arrested in Sudbury after fleeing collision in Chapleau

On December 15, 2022 the Greater Sudbury Police Service had occasion to deal with a wanted individual from Elliot Lake. The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had numerous warrants for the person, who was returned and held for bail. The warrants were in relation to numerous previous charges from July of 2021 and failing to attend court in February and November of 2022.

On July 4, 2021, the East Algoma OPP was advised by Chapleau OPP members that a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck was involved in motor vehicle collision, fled the scene, and failed to stop for police. It was last seen travelling southbound on Highway 129. Police intercepted the silver Ram and a spike belt was successfully deployed. The vehicle safely stopped and the driver was arrested. The driver emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage from their breath and exhibited signs of intoxication.

Additionally, on July 12, 2021, a complainant reported that his neighbour on Hutchison Avenue had backed into their vehicle and then departed in a separate vehicle without saying anything. In addition, the complainant also said they were threatened by the same neighbour on the previous night.

Shawn GRAVELLE, 41-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Flight From Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC

Failure of Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Failure to Stop After Accident, contrary to section 320.16(1) of the CC

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Failure to Attend Court After Having Appeared (two counts), contrary to section 145(2)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 9, 2023.